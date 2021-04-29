Special thanks to vital frontline 911 dispatchers
To the Editor:
The Ontario County Office of Sheriff 9-1-1 dispatchers (aka telecommunicators) truly are the vital link between those needing emergency assistance after calling 9-1-1 and the responders in the field.
We rely on these highly trained communication professionals to remain calm while performing numerous highly stressful tasks at the same time. At any given moment, a phone call may be received requiring them to immediately dispatch officers to a domestic situation while trying to tell a crying victim on the phone to remain calm and get to a safe location. After assuring the safe arrival of officers on that scene and disconnecting with that caller, the very next task asked of them may be the relaying of essential radio communications from a firefighter at the scene of a traffic accident or fire requiring a medical helicopter to respond or requesting mutual aid resources to the scene because of the need for additional firefighters from neighboring departments that will be needed to put out the fire. After a short pause in the action, the next phone call that they take may be from a frantic woman who needs to be coached through performing CPR on their child or other loved one until the ambulance arrives.
While they might not always be recognized in the community as public safety professionals, nothing could be further from the truth. Very few states have recognized and therefore reclassified 9-1-1 dispatchers as first responders, as they should be. Right now in New York State, they are classified as “office personnel” requiring new hires to work until they are 62 years old with minimum of 30 years of service. That must change! In 2019 alone, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service dispatchers handled 53,779 911 calls, 124,983 phone calls from seven digit and 176,956 events that were handled by police, fire and EMS providers.
As part of the National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, celebrated April 11-17, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the dedicated men and women who serve the citizens of Ontario County as emergency services dispatchers.
KEVIN HENDERSON
Sheriff, Ontario County