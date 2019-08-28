To the Editor:
I just want to remind drivers that the Mennonite schools opened this week on State Route 230 off of 14A in Dundee.
From Wayne to 14A has become the Indianapolis Speedway. Coming out of Wayne on 230, the speeding is a nightmare. Route 230 could be called "Pick any speed you want."
One school is on Hallock Road. These children walk up Rt. 230 to Hallock Road and cross 230. You have children walking on 230 to John Green Road to another school, and you have children that come off Ray Crosby Road to 230. They have to cross 230 where Crystal Valley Produce and the bridge is, and you have another young lady who comes from the Dutch Kountry Store to John Green Road. In these areas, the visibility for these children is very low. You don't see them until you're on top of them.
The speeding needs to quit! People need to be aware of this. Please slow down. Make Route 230 a safe route for these children and that includes all the other schools, too.
PATTI RICE FULTZ
Wayne