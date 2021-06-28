To the Editor:
Genealogists record the birth and death dates of the people they are researching, but they are also aware that what is most important is the “dash” between those two dates, that is to say how the person actually spent the years living life.
Bette Schubert’s obituary appeared in the Finger Lakes Times on Friday, June 4 and, of course, includes the two dates mentioned above. What needs to be thought about are all of the levels upon which Bette served the Geneva community.
She was the very capable administrative assistant at the Geneva Historical Society for many years until her retirement. During that time, she played an active role in the Society’s activities, most especially the Wassail Bowl at holiday time and during the years of the house tours. She also served for numerous years as treasurer of the Friends of Geneva Public Library. She and Ron were always willing workers on the volunteer staff of the Friends’ book sales. At the Presbyterian Church, she served as clerk of the Session for many years. Bette and Ron were always workers at the annual Strawberry Festival, serving ice cream to accompany the slices of cake. In addition, Bette worked tirelessly with Geneva Reads, striving to promote literacy on all levels in our multi-cultural city.
Although Bette and Ron moved several years ago to Illinois to be nearer their family members, Genevans need to remember how much of Bette’s “dash” was spent in the betterment of the Geneva community.
NANCY P. BAUDER
Geneva