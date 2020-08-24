To the Editor:
In regards to some school districts not sending their reopening plans to both the state health and education departments:
In my 20-plus years as a chief school officers in NYS I never knew there was a "difference" between the Department of Health and the state Education Department, the former being an "executive" department — the other being, I suppose, liverwurst.
OK, now I know there is a technical difference, but so what? No harm, no foul.
The governor should have known or been told that he should make an "executive" decision in this case to consider mailings to the SED to have the effect of mailings to the DOH. If he can issue an “executive” order for us to wear face masks (and I wholeheartedly agree with that “executive” order), let him lift up a pen and issue an “executive” order to save harmless those 107 school districts that didn't submit their plans to both.
We are all in the COVID-19 “boat” together. Let’s not let technicalities like this one make more problems for us than we already have.
PAUL KIRSCH
Clifton Springs