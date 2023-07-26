Democrats need to understand guidelines
To the editor:
OK, I saw Pete Buttigieg on TV and he said something that was really stupid, but he is playing to people who don’t know how the judicial system works and those who are too lazy to actually find out. He stated he thought the woman who refused to make a website for some trans or lesbians did so just to get the legal case to go to the Supreme Court. Apparently, he does not realize that the case would have to be started BY THE person who ASKED for the website to be made. If the owner of the business refused to make the site and it ended there, THERE IS NO CASE!
However, the facts of how the case has to be started does not further his argument, so he does not put that fact out there. What really upsets me, though, is that the CNN host does not CALL him on this stupidity. They just let it pass as if what he states is fact! Also, he is stating something that he would have to be able to read the mind of the person who owned the business! Really, he can read minds of people he has never met? We need him in the CIA or FBI or the military, somewhere where that talent would truly be useful!
Just saying. But the Democrats do this stuff all the time.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated that Congress should look at impeaching the Supreme Court judges. REALLY! And people really voted for her! Unbelievable! She is in CONGRESS and she does not know how our government works!! The President CANNOT rewrite a law passed by Congress! He does NOT have the power to do that. Also, it is not his job to control the purse strings of the federal government. That power is held by the House of Representatives, period! Of course, that FACT does not help her argument that the Supreme Court needs to be reigned in by Congress by impeaching the Judges SHE DOES NOT LIKE! OH NO! They abided by the CONSTITUTION of THE UNITED STATES of AMERICA!! Maybe she should take a few minutes and READ IT!
OK, I think my fingers are cramping up. Just had to spout off a little.
RODGER BACKUS
Phelps