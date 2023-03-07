Spring cleaning for FLT op-ed page
To the Editor:
This time of year a lot of folks clean up their living quarters, recycle clothes and donate various items. The Finger Lakes Times should consider spring cleaning their editorial page.
How many more times are we to read that an object, a gun, is evil, not the criminal using it illegally? Also, most people are not too well-educated, especially people who do not have his social or political outlook. Time to move on from Pete Mitchell.
Jackie Augustine. Easy. Enough of City Council and housing in Ontario County. Run for office again. She’s another person who will criticize others’ possible motives but refuses to call out people on her side who are rude, callous and downright foolish. Enough of any counterpoint to a female view is sexist.
The Rev. Robert Cameron Miller. He says Trump is evil but also writes anyone who sides with Trump is a demon, uneducated and possessed. He is a real healer and unifier for the entire community. No wonder he dismantled his church. Another one who will give you the virtual signal that he is the ultimate Renaissance man. Enough.
Michael Fitzgerald. He is now angry with the government. He does not say Biden’s administration or our governor. This is because neither he, Mitchell, Augustine or Miller apparently see anything wrong with 15% inflation, no border security, 110,000 drug overdoses in America, a failing education system.
If they saw problems, why do they not write about them? Their political circus is in charge of destroying our society. Either they’re afraid to speak up, fearing to spoil their phony and egotistical status in the community, or they do not care. Time for these folks to retire.
BOB RAYMER
Town of Phelps