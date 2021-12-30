Standing patrons made for disappointing show
To the Editor:
After attending the Blake Shelton show at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre, I feel this needs to be addressed.
As we all know, the tickets were very expensive and hard to get. I was a fortunate one to be able to go.
The problem with attending these shows is that when people in front of you stand throughout the whole show. We had great seats, but because the del Lago workers never made these people sit down, we couldn’t see the stage or cameras. Sad to say many were in the same boat as I was.
You would think that security would at least have tried to make it possible that everyone could enjoy this show. I’m really not sure what del Lago people do for their pay! Maybe a new policy needs to be put in place so all ticket holders can enjoy the show.
I have tried to contact del Lago — both the Security and Entertainment departments. And, to no surprise, I haven’t heard back from either.
So my suggestion is, the next time someone stands in front of you, go get security yourself. Some people are just rude and feel they are the only ones there. The usher told us she would send security but never did.
Before you spend that amount of money, think twice. Are you really going to see the show?
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls