Start cutting costs, rather than upping taxes
To the Editor:
Good Ole New York. We are at least $6 billion in the hole for New York’s budget, and our governor now wants counties such as Wayne to pay more in Medicaid costs.
Our good-for-nothing governor has continually taxed us from birth to death and pretty much every way in between. We have property tax, school tax, business tax, sales tax, income tax, death tax, wine tax, beer tax, etc.
Welfare and Medicaid are the problem issues. I think rather than tax the U.S. citizens further we need to start cutting costs. Let Medicaid recipients pay a co-pay like we have to with our insurance. Some of these people use ambulances like taxis. Medicaid doesn’t fully reimburse any entity for their services thanks to our Democratic controlled state. We have the Cadillac Medicaid plan.
Our governor calls this a “sanctuary state” and gives illegal aliens all sorts of taxpayer funded perks. This state is granting safety, security, food, lodging, and medical care for all these illegal immigrants. I am glad people want to come here but how about using the proper entrances, apply for citizenship, learn our language, get a job. The people being protected are not just guilty of illegal entrance but they have, in many cases, committed very serious crimes.
In addition to all these benefits for illegals we now give them driver’s licenses with no way to discern their citizenship, which allows easy access to register to vote. Why would Dems make an idiotic move like this while alleging voter fraud? Our voting machines couldn’t be hacked if we went back to New York’s old dependable, one-armed bandit machines. What a simple solution to a self created problem.
Remember New York has no term limits on governor or any other state-elected positions except maybe certain judge positions.
JIM WEDMAN
Lyons