State addressing inequality for farm workers a long time coming
To the Editor:
In response to the Aug. 23 Finger Lakes Times article: “Finger Lakes region legislators oppose overtime change for farm workers.”
Doomsday for New York agriculture. Again!
Again, the Farm Bureau and its supportive Republican legislators cry wolf: the end of our farms if unworthy farmworkers get overtime pay equal to the rest of us! For 50 years they have been crying that any laws that support these paeons will cause all of NY farms to cease operations.
They said any overtime will kill the industry. It didn’t. I see the orchards expanding, farmland being reclaimed, and owners growing their businesses. They said disability insurance would be the end. They now say lowering the overtime threshold will kill farms again. Well, how many times can a farm die?
They say farm owners will no longer be able to afford new pickup trucks. Wait a minute, depreciation pays for that already. They won’t be able to spend winters in Florida. Well, their workers go to Florida to keep working partially because they are underpaid for the dangerous work they do here.
Senator Helming is quoted, “New York’s farmers generate billions of dollars for the state’s economy.” Why doesn’t she mention the farmworkers who actually grow and pick those crops? Why does she fail to mention their importance to agriculture or that they too pay taxes and spend money in our communities?
Why do all the legislators quoted in this article fail to mention that farmworkers are still 50 years behind every other worker in New York? They do not mention that bricklayers, roofers, nursing assistants, grocery store workers and all other hourly workers in New York, including domestic workers, have the legal right to overtime after 40 hours of work. They do not mention the moral and constitutional authority that all workers should be treated equally.
This is innately blind to the need of essential workers in our economy. Should we feel sorry for farm owners who have lived under a system that denigrates their employees? That essentially gives their employees a substandard quality of life?
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Wayne Action for Racial Equality