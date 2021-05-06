To the Editor:
The April 28 edition of the Finger Lakes Times had an Informative article about U.S. Postal Service to some Oaks Corners residents. However, all prior customers of the closed Oaks Corners USPS have not been offered rural route delivery — e.g., customers on County Road 23 in and around the hamlet of Oaks Corners are still required to obtain mail by driving to the Phelps post office, a couple of miles away. Also I believe prior customers on County Road 6 (PreEmption Road) are not offered rural route service.
I know Rep. Reed’s office has been contacted regarding some of these customers and correspondence also has been mailed to the USPS in Buffalo. With so few people affected, why wasn’t a complete solution offered or implemented? The current situation has some neighbors given rural delivery while a few houses away, the residents must drive each day to the Phelps post office to obtain their mail.
Kudos to Dave DeJohn at Elderlee for taking the “bull by the horns”!
BRENT COOLEY
Phelps