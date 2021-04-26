Still wondering ‘where’s the science’ on mask wearing
To the Editor:
My friend (I think) of over 25 years, Jorgen Overgaard, steams off again (Letters, March 26), comparing the COVID virus with World War II. Generalizations are made about those who resist mask wearing as “supporters of the conman Trump death cult.” It is hard to dialog with a liberal like him. Yet he gives a pass to our “embattled” Governor for causing thousands of deaths with his nursing home fiasco.
Recently, Dr. Rand Paul excoriated Dr. Fauci on the Senate floor, asking, “Where’s the science?” First we were told to wear a mask or social distance. Very quickly, both were required “to flatten the curve.” Now we are informed that we should follow the guidelines even if we have antibodies or have been vaccinated. Much of America has developed a love affair with mask-wearing through a kind of media-induced mass panic. You can witness this phenomenon as lone individuals drive cars while masked. Dr. Fauci even suggested that wearing two masks might be better, although it is a scientific fact that mask-wearing can lower blood oxygen levels substantially. Hopefully, we won’t end up as a nation of imbeciles through this mask religion.
Initially, the CDC recommended no in-person school attendance. Next, under pressure from desperate parents, it was decreed to be OK with 6-foot social distancing. Now “experts” state that “scientific studies” indicate that 3 feet is sufficient. But if you wish to sing in church, 12 feet is required. Indeed, “Where’s the science”?
The total annual death rate in the United States indicates that it’s not possible for COVID to have killed the widely-trumpeted half million people in 2020. The true above normal death-toll spike for 2020 is approximately half that. A recent AP report compared the outcomes between several locked-down Democratic states and wide-open Republican states such as California vs. Florida, and Connecticut vs. South Dakota. The difference in outcome is that the former have devastated their economies, and the latter haven’t. As of mid-March, the three states with the fastest spreading cases were New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New York, all locked-down Democratic states.
Overgaard lets his atheistic slip show when he directs his dudgeon at one religious “sect” (apparently the Mennonite community), even though I currently know of not a single case of COVID in our community. Further, individuals of all religious/political persuasions ask “Where’s the science?” But if a mask is all that stands between an atheist and the dark abyss of death, it might be prudent to cling to it.
IVAN MARTIN
Penn Yan