To the Editor:
I have moved back to Geneva after 25 years in Boston and 15 in Schenectady.
I am happy to report the town looks fabulous.
I walk the greater part of the northwest area every morning. This brings me though various neighborhoods. I often stop and speak to people (and their dogs) on my walk, including the town and city employees working on the streets.
There are many flags flying on the many multifarious houses I pass: American, Ukraine, a Union Jack (for Elizabeth), an Irish flag, many Bills flags and lots of different NFL flags, dark blue American flags supporting law enforcement, several Pride flags, a Puerto Rican flag, and a large yellow Smiley Face flag.
If I had walked further southwest, I'm sure I would see an Italian flag.
I'm sure you get the point.
On my walk, no one asked me if I'm a White nationalist, a violent extremist, a Christian terrorist, or a semi-fascist.
Why is my President, in an absolutely shameful speech at Independence Hall (of all places), and three-quarters of the media asking that question? I think it is because he and they don't know us like we know each other.
For God's sake, stop hiding under your beds. Meet your neighbors, the American people.
(Peter Pontius, please take note: Price is truth).
STEPHEN SHIELDS
Geneva