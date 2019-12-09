To the Editor:
Let’s address the No. 1 cause of preventable deaths. Since I focus on disease prevention, I am often asked about ways to decrease the risks of developing poor health outcomes. The No. 1 cause of preventable deaths worldwide is smoking, and in the U.S., about 1 in every 5 people, or 1,300 individuals a day, will die due to smoking. Quitting smoking and eliminating secondhand smoke exposure are clear actions that decrease health risks.
Smoking is an addiction. Quitting is difficult, and “going it alone” is not best. Research shows that the chances of successfully quitting double with help from health care and behavioral health providers who can assist with social supports, behavioral changes and medications.
To stop smoking or using other tobacco products, talk with your health care or behavioral health provider. The New York State Smokers’ Quitline at 1-866-697-8487 or www.nysmokefree.com, now offers supports to quit traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes/vapes, including JUUL and similar devices.
ALICIA M. BELL, MD
Preventive Medicine Resident
Public Health Sciences
University of Rochester Medical Center