To the Editor:

When are Americans going to stand up and fight for our rights and our country? We need a strong leader, not a weak puppet and administration!

They would rather deal with cartels and hostile dictators than let us be energy efficient. We have a circus full of clowns in the White House.

This is my opinion and my right to freedom of speech. And, in closing, I want to bless the president of Ukraine and the love he has for standing up for his people and country — which we don't seem to have here.

KAREN FISHER

Geneva

