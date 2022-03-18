To the Editor:
When are Americans going to stand up and fight for our rights and our country? We need a strong leader, not a weak puppet and administration!
They would rather deal with cartels and hostile dictators than let us be energy efficient. We have a circus full of clowns in the White House.
This is my opinion and my right to freedom of speech. And, in closing, I want to bless the president of Ukraine and the love he has for standing up for his people and country — which we don't seem to have here.
KAREN FISHER
Geneva