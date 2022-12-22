Struggling against racism in the spirit of Dr. King
To the Editor:
On Jan. 16, Wayne County will be celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Some will say that there is no need to discuss his legacy because racism is a thing of the past, that discussing a difficult past somehow harms our youth, and that our troubled history is not relevant today.
I point out that racism is well-documented in our everyday lives. Four national banks have been fined recently for redlining African Americans from obtaining mortgages. Synagogues across the country have been attacked as antisemitism is on the rise. Covid hospitalizations and deaths have hit the African American community much harder than the White population, as documented by multiple medical organizations and hospitals. African Americans talk about ongoing bias in work and social settings, and students of color describe racist insults in schools across Wayne County. Cultural heroes embroil themselves in racist diatribes as certain politicians espouse White nationalism. Politicians, supported by Supreme Court rulings, have made it more difficult for people of color to vote in many states.
Ask our neighbors of color about their experiences with bigotry, about their fear of law enforcement, about how they teach their children to protect themselves from racist violence. It is real in their minds, so it must be real in our minds as well.
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration starts at 12 noon on Jan. 16, 2023, at the Sodus Third United Methodist Church.
JOHN GHERTNER, M.D.
Sodus