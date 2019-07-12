To the Editor:
My name is Jackson Wright. I just finished sixth grade at Geneva Middle School. I attended Outdoor Ed at Camp Cutler in Naples this year. It was really fun for me and the other sixth-graders.
We learned how to canoe. We went fishing and did archery, and we played gaga ball. We did team building activities that taught us to trust each other. We had a scavenger hunt and did many other fun activities.
I want to thank the school board for funding Outdoor Ed. I would also like to thank the teachers and counselors for organizing and going on the trip and letting us do all the fun activities.
I hope that future sixth-grade classes have as much fun as I did and learn to respect and love nature.
JACKSON WRIGHT
7th grader, Geneva Middle School
