This suggestion for a new law will help to curb abortions
To the Editor:
I just read a story about a lady who, in 1964, was raped and brutally murdered outside her New York apartment complex. There were many people in the complex who could have helped her but did not. Why did everyone fail to act? One bystander said: “I didn’t want to get involved.” The psychology to explain this is known as the “Bystander Effect.” They say that when there is a large number of people present during something like this, it becomes less likely for any one person to come forward to offer assistance.
In reaction to this sad story, I would like to introduce a new law. It will be called “The Innocent Bystander Protection Law.” It will have as its primary focus the protection of innocent unborn citizens from being murdered. Every day in our country, although far less often because of the recent common-sense SCOTUS decision, thousands of pregnant women enter so-called medical “clinics.” When they emerge hours later, they are no longer pregnant. Their babies, so recently living and growing within the warmth and safety of their mothers’ wombs, have been suctioned out with a vacuum, injected with poison or scalded to death with saline fluid and then pulled apart limb by limb with forceps.
Like the lady who was raped and murdered people just stand by and do nothing, even though there are many who would do something if they could. “The Innocent Bystander Protection Law” would give any citizen the right to intervene and stop the killing of a defenseless unborn fellow citizen.
In 1993 Pope St. John Paul II said, “Woe to you if you do not succeed in defending life.” St. Teresa of Calcutta summarized this unassailable and scientifically-backed pro life argument. She said: “No one can deny that the unborn child is a distinct human being, that is human, and that she or he is alive. It is unjust, therefore, to deprive the unborn child (citizen) of their fundamental right to life on the basis of age, size, or condition of dependency.”
All this and Gov. Kathy Hochul announces steps to strengthen New York state’s “Safe Harbor For Abortion.” What is going on? Is Kathy totally divorced from fact-based reality? How could the governor of 20 million citizens be so ignorant about these facts of “life”? She admits to being a promoter of and an accomplice in the killing of unborn citizens! Are the lights on but nobody is home?
To our common-sense, pro-life elected officials: Please protect all citizens born and unborn, from Kathy Hochul and others, by passing “The Innocent Bystander Protection Law.”
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls