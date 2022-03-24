Superintendent search will lead to my no vote
To the Editor:
The “search” for a new Geneva city school superintendent is a sham. I had some hope when the Board of Education promised transparency. Instead, they hand-selected candidates, did not post the position, and now are giving the impression they have already decided on someone.
This closed-door approach is disrespectful to the voters. We have no way of knowing what talented people are out there if the position is not posted. If other candidates are not given a chance to interview, I, as a taxpayer, will use my only option and cast my ballot to vote a resounding NO for the upcoming budget.
DEBRA MCLAUGHLIN
Geneva