To the Editor:
As companies in New York continue to reopen, now more than ever, local businesses need your support, including your local family farms.
The dairy industry is a major contributor to the New York State economy. While many businesses shuttered during the pandemic, dairy farmers carried on with their essential work — caring for our cows and producing nutrient-rich milk to feed our communities.
As business owners, we continue to face challenges, too. That is why Willow Bend Farm, a second-generation dairy farm located in Clifton Springs encourages everyone to look for ways to support local farms.
Many people associate local foods with seasonal items or products purchased on a farm.
But you can support local dairy farms when you shop at any grocery store. You can find milk from our family farm under the Intense Milk or Upstate Farms labels. Milk typically makes its way from farm-to-fridge within 48 hours. Now that’s local!
These last few months have been difficult for everyone but rest assured that our family farm is working every day to ensure a fresh, local food supply. So, please continue to enjoy dairy products — like milk, cheese, yogurt, ice cream — and know that when you purchase these items you are “buying local” and supporting local businesses, families and communities.
Learn more about our farm at www.willowbendfarms.com or on social media, at Willow Bend Farm, LLC.
RACHEL HOLTZ
Phelps