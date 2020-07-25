To the Editor:
For so many years, the Finger Lakes region has counted on the income from products that come from our farmers to help feed the region. However, recently, the price of milk, one of the region's largest exports, has dropped dramatically. Right now, the price of milk is too low to support the region, and many of our farmers. But we may finally be getting some relief.
On July 8, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) went into effect. This is a free trade agreement among the three countries that will bring economic growth to the region. Congressman Reed, who has been supportive of this agreement, said, "Our first priority is our dairy farmers and USMCA will increase demand." Not only will this deal create an increase in demand for our dairy products, but it will also increase demand for wine and grapes, as well as "increase the digital trade that will lead to potential job creation and economic activity," as Congressman Reed state in a media call on July 7.
This deal, and the backing of our representative in Congress will help our region in many ways. The increase in exports of dairy products, wine and grapes will bring new money into the region that will stimulate our economic growth. As something that Congressman Reed has been behind for a long time, I know that he has our interests in mind. This deal will bring new wealth to our farmers, which in turn will prove to be excellent for the region.
ETHEL PETERS
Geneva