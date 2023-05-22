To the Editor:
The desire for term limits for our elected federal officials has been a dream of many voters. Unfortunately, it has only been a dream. But we now have an avid supporter and sponsor of two-term-limit bills in Rep. Claudia Tenney.
She sponsored a bill that places a limit of three terms in the House and two terms in the Senate. This would retire career politicians and remind those that choose politics that they are elected to serve us, not their own interests.
There is so much wrong with the financial payout system for those who serve in Congress, but they won’t voluntarily fix it themselves. Why would they want to "crack their golden egg?" Claudia has sponsored bills that start to put matters in the forefront.
Let’s support her and send the message that being elected to Congress isn’t a cushion for their future or the same as winning the political lottery. Support Claudia Tenney and her efforts as she works in our best interest.
MABEL STORKE
Honeoye