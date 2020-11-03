Supporting the troops means budgeting to help
To the Editor:
Americans across the country support our men and women serving in uniform. We hold parades, ceremonies, and fly the flag all of which are well-intentioned. However, supporting the troops must be substantive. Policy trumps symbolism and political budget games are threatening to put our troops at risk unless citizens speak out.
While the administration has stated its support for the military and increased the military’s budget, it has at the same time proposed cuts to the International Affairs Budget (IAB). The IAB is the motor of American foreign policy and provides funding for disease and pandemic responses, humanitarian relief, trade and economic development, and other diplomatic investments aimed at ensuring global and regional stability around the world. When these areas are underfunded and instability reigns, it puts American security and lives at risk both at home and abroad and the military would be the first to agree.
In 2019, over 140 retired three- and four-star generals called for Congress to increase funding for the IAB noting that the investments made in diplomacy and development fostered greater economic and political stability thus reducing the threats to American troops overseas. What’s more, support for a strong budget is bipartisan in a way rarely seen today. Condoleezza Rice, James Mattis, Robert Gates, Collin Powell, and Madeleine Albright among others agree that a strong IAB is vital to our security. Sadly, the current budget proposal doesn’t reflect this consensus and without diplomatic and development support in the international arena, it is members of the military that will be forced to pay the price of instability.
The fact of the matter is it is easy to say we support the troops. But if we really want to show our support, it’s time to put our money where our mouths are and ask Congress to support the International Affairs Budget to protect those who serve.
MATTHEW McCORMICK
Canandaigua