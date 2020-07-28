To the Editor:
With COVID-19, I watched state and national leaders. Gov. Cuomo said, “The buck stops on my desk. … I assume full responsibility.” Many decisions were made, some that have helped us, and some that have hurt us.
One was the decision to move COVID-19 patients into nursing homes statewide. On March 25, Gov. Cuomo forced nursing homes to accept patients that had tested positive for COVID-19 and told nursing homes they could not test patients for COVID-19 prior to admitting them. As a result, as many of 6,000 of our New York state parents and grandparents died from this disease.
Cuomo’s fatal decision cost the lives of so many, and he needs to be held accountable. We cannot continue to accept his silence on the subject. We demand an investigation because our families and friends deserve answers for the deaths of their parents and grandparents.
Congressman Tom Reed has proposed a probe into the nursing home catastrophe caused by this decision. Working closely with Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and reaching out to the Governor’s office for an explanation regarding the decision, Congressman Reed has taken it upon himself to drive an investigation into this decision.
Congressman Reed speaks for all of us when he expresses his anger with this decision. Pushing for an investigation, he stands up for our parents and grandparents.
Concerned about the health of our elderly and at-risk populations, I support Congressman Reed’s investigation of this nursing home disaster.
MARSHA R. DEVINE
Penn Yan