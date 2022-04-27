Supreme Court not at ‘will of Congress’
To the Editor:
I am a regular reader of the Opinion page, and I appreciate the opportunity to hear from both conservative and liberal writers. In this regard, I was not surprised that E.J. Dionne Jr.’s column in the March 29 edition took the Republicans to task for how they questioned Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson while excusing the treatment that the Democrats gave Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
It is not surprising that Mr. Dionne would take that position, but the reason for my letter is the statement he makes at the end of his column that says “If the six-justice majority continues with its habits of overreach, precedent-breaking and indifference to the will of Congress, it will feed discontent over what will look increasingly like the invocation of arbitrary authority.”
The role of the Supreme Court is to determine if the laws of the land are consistent with the U.S. Constitution. The “will of Congress” should not be a factor in decisions reached by the Court. The argument that the Constitution is a living document is valid, but the way to make changes is through the amendment process, which the country has done 27 times since 1789, most recently in 1992.
IRA GOLDMAN
Penn Yan