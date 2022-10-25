Surprised at being taken to task by ‘advocacy group’
To the Editor:
As someone who has spent their entire life in the Finger Lakes, one thing I can tell you with certainty is that locals appreciate plain and honest talk. No matter how polarizing the subject, we can engage in good, old-fashioned give and take and part company as friends at the end of the day.
So, I was floored to see the leader of an “advocacy group” personally attack me for expressing my opinion about Seneca Meadows. What didn’t surprise me was reading the same old from the “close the landfill” crowd. Misstatements, misdirection, and pure fabrication are once again being thrown around to try to distract locals from the facts.
No matter how much you hope to see Seneca Meadows close, you cannot deny the fact that they are one of the largest local employers in the area. Funding from the Host Community Agreement supports everything in the town, from the library to the community center to countless local charities. Local homeowners know without those dollars, local taxes would skyrocket.
Landfill deniers are constantly crowing about the negative impact Seneca Meadows has on tourism. Again, the facts show something else.
It wasn’t long ago when New York state choose a site right down the road from Seneca Meadows. That was one of the most highly competitive competitions the state had seen in decades. As recently as this summer, MONY Inc. ranked Seneca Falls as one of America’s cheapest small towns in 2022. It was the only town in Upstate New York to receive that honor.
Frankly, I’m over outsiders trying to dictate to local taxpayers what is in our best interest. Maybe they should look at the overwhelmingly positive results for pro-Seneca Meadows candidates in the last elections. We overwhelmingly rejected candidates who didn’t look to offer and solutions other than “close the landfill and hope for the best” scheme.
Lately, the worst noxious odors impacting our communities is the hot air coming from the one-trick ponies who only want to talk about closing Seneca Meadows.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls