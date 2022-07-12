Surprised by Augustine’s comment on Council men
To the Editor:
Regarding Jackie Augustine’s June 7 column, “Cold welcome for new city manager,” I was stunned by her sexist statement, “Grown men who should know better acting like poorly behaved middle school boys.” What irony. Women who have served on Council have also behaved this way many times.
She was right about the June Council meeting rising to new heights of hysteria and unruliness, and Ms. Salamendra supplied it. It’s understandable to be frustrated when something gets voted down, but in any case, such abhorrent behavior should never be tolerated. Ms. Augustine writes that the majority clearly communicated their top priority is to get attention and get votes. No, their priority is to listen to each of their constituents’ concerns in every situation and not be focused on just one issue.
The explosion that happened after the vote was taken to remove two men from a committee was predictable, so the mayor was wise to wait until the end of meeting to deal with it.
As to being hard pressed to find a reason for the board’s majority to remove the men from the police budget advisory board, it was clearly to have only people who can be unbiased on the committee. Mr. McCorkle proved many times over that he is completely biased. It was wise of council to read McCorkle’s article which proves this. The new minority never considered when they packed this committee with people like him that it might backfire.
So, why did they do this? Well, because they could.
KATHY AMMERMAN
Geneva