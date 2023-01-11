Pool is part of Yates Community Center project
To the Editor:
Dear Community,
I am writing in response to the many community voices that would like to see a pool at the Yates Community Center. Since I have become the president of the community center there has always been a plan to develop and expand the community center in phases.
Phase 1 is what exists today, including the current fitness center, where more than 400 members from all over Yates County come to exercise and take part in our various programming, including babysitting classes, exercise classes, youth programming, and health screenings. We’ve also recently completed the addition of a playground and a full-size outdoor basketball court (with a pavilion coming in the spring) in what we call Phase 1.1.
We are currently working on Phase 2, which will provide year-round facilities to accommodate expanded programming to all ages in our community. After many, many discussions with individuals and groups in and around Yates County, the YCC board and team decided unanimously that the multi-use facility was the correct and necessary next phase in our development. It will offer programs and services only currently available on an extremely limited basis or not available at all in Yates County. We will now be able to have expanded classes, recreational leagues, community events, birthday parties, fairs, and a year-round place to walk indoors.
The development of a pool has always been a part of our plan and is currently part of Phase 3. We have a tentative location on the property and have taken this into account with the layout of the Phase 2 multi-use facility. The pool will require significant additional funding to complete, but I want the community to know we hear you and are working to meet the needs and wants of our entire community.
To continue to make our vision a reality, we still need the support of our entire community. We hope you will consider making a donation today at https://www.yatescc.org/#DonateToday.
Sincerely,
LEIGH BERRY
Board President
Yates Community Center