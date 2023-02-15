Switching to FLT has been informative, enlightening
To the Editor:
Six months ago, after becoming increasingly disappointed with coverage of my local paper, I subscribed to Finger Lakes Times and have found it to be an exceptionally good publication.
For some time, I had planned to write and thank you for fine four-county coverage, including especially that of local government and local history. An article about a drag show in Lyons (Times, Feb. 6) made it imperative that I write to congratulate you on your willingness to write objectively about a subject that many readers misunderstand, and that could prove to be controversial in our communities. Well done!
At a time when “small-town” publications struggle to survive and are often unable to provide investigative journalism, the Finger Lakes Times manages to publish a highly respectable newspaper. Thank you.
SHEILA S. DICKINSON
Canandaigua