To the Editor:
If you want to see what a $48 million project looks like, go check out The Lake House on Canandaigua, formerly known as the Inn on the Lake.
You may want to take a picture and frame it because you and your fellow taxpayers will be paying 90% of its taxes for the next 10 years. It's only fair, considering that you are already paying a chunk of the taxes for "The Birdcage," that other needy corporate behemoth perched on the shore of the most expensive lake in the country. I mention that because you don't acquire such properties if you are counting your pennies. So one can assume that the developers of such properties will not be in bread lines anytime soon.
This is all for your benefit in that you will be encouraging economic growth, tourism and the creation of as many as four jobs, according to a certain application for tax abatement; not to mention being fair to both impoverished corporations. They call it leveling the playing field; such an innocent and charming explanation. No mention of the playing field the taxpayers are on.
The average tax rate combined for the city, school district and county is about 2.8%. If you do the math of how much that would be on $48 million vs. the tax the inn will actually pay on just $4.6 million, you might conclude that it's nothing to sneeze at, whatever that means. Then, if you multiply it by 10, you could see that it's not exactly fake money.
Now, reasonable people can disagree, and there are many highly-respected business people in this county who support tax abatement. One might expect that because they are sometimes the recipients of the benefits of tax forgiveness. Even if not, they may believe that tax incentives enhance the economic climate. They may be right, but at whose cost?
I just happen to be on the other side of the issue. I cast my lot with the thousands of average folks who pay their taxes, on time, every year. If they don't, you know what happens. They aren't exactly coddled. It ain't pretty, as they say. And my friends, who always have pithy things to say, suggest that if you can't make a profit, don't build it. They're so cynical.
Tax abatement for The Inn is real, and it is in place for 10 years, unless the grassroots folks in this county take action. We are all busy. If we are too busy to get involved, then tax abatement for this project and others will continue unabated. But if you wish to get involved, send a message to stoptaxabatement@gmail.com. Without a commitment to change, there will be none.
JOHN E. TYO
Shortsville