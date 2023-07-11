Taxpayers have right to opinions on appropriate books for minors
To the Editor:
Cheers to FLT reporter Steve Buchiere for a balanced article on the debate over appropriate books in schools (Finger Lakes Times, June 24).
It is important to note that these citizens are not trying to “ban” books for adults. They are simply asking questions that we should ask about any book placed in a public institution for children. Would we want a book that promotes an anything-goes drug culture? Why then should we not ask questions about the anything-goes sexual culture that is out there? This is a healthy discussion that should accompany every publicly funded institution.
If the average taxpayer isn’t involved, then the decision is made by the well-connected and powerful elites. I would certainly prefer a society without socialized schools and libraries, so these moral questions aren’t always resolved through the messy collective decision-making process.
However, if we are going to keep getting a tax bill in the mail each year, then we, the taxpayers, have every right and responsibility to share our opinions about what is appropriate. We have the task of helping the next generation become adults, and they need critical thinking skills to answer tough questions like whether there is a God or not and what our responsibility is on this earth. I don’t think they need explicit sexual ideas offered to them to be open-minded and well-rounded citizens.
NATHANIEL GILBERT
Seneca Falls