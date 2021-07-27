To the Editor:
During the last week of April this year, Wayne County employees were allowed to bush hog a series of trails well off of the main Canal Trail between Swift’s Landing Park and the Port Gibson Bridge. These are old motorcycle trails that were finally closed when the landowners bordering the property were allowed to buy the old trolley bed.
Apparently, this resulted in some county employees having their feelings hurt, so for the past four years they have decided to privately reopen the trails on county time, using equipment and residents' tax dollars. They have widened and connected the canal trail to their mountain biking trails in 22 different places. This adds mowing time every time they mow the canal path (taxpayers' money).
They were finally caught after bush hogging past a new posted sign on private property. This was the last 200 yards of trail needed to complete approximately eight miles of trails that they have reopened. Wayne County doesn’t own this property
In July, I met two people on the new trail who said a Wayne County employee gave them permission to ride in there. They said they would continue to ride until told otherwise by the county.
JEFF YOST
Port Gibson, Town of Palmyra