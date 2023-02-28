Tenney helps spread more GOP disinformation
To the Editor:
Our new Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is at it again.
In her “Guest Appearance” (Times, Feb. 18), she makes wild and misleading accusations about the IRS funding and includes outright lies. Even though she is a highly trained lawyer who knows better.
A quick google search reveals that the Inflation Reduction Act will restore staff lost to attrition and Republican cuts to the agency’s funding (see AP factcheck: “staff of IRS cut 30% since 2010 by Republican congress”).
Contrary to her assertions, the Inflation Reduction Act is part of an effort to get the rich to pay their fair share of the tax burden. Nothing in the bill raises taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 per year.
We all have seen the emails and text messages of the Fox News celebrities recently that reveal their duplicity and lying about the Jan. 6 rebellion. It is clear that the stars of Fox have utter disdain and elitist contempt for their own viewers (even as they fear them).
Claudia Tenney also has firsthand access to the truth and yet chooses to deliberately mislead and even lie to her constituents — you and me.
We all have a tendency to believe what we want to hear (confirmation bias). It is a human trait to be aware of and guard against. But it is particularly despicable to use knowledge of that tendency to manipulate and deceive others, whipping up emotions with falsehoods and lies.
The front-page, five-column Finger Lakes Times headline of Feb. 9 read “We are in a crisis” quoting Tenney. I agree that we are in a crisis, but not because Sen. Schumer is bringing $8.1 million to the Newark-Wayne hospital (Times, Feb. 3), millions more to rescue the VA hospital in Canandaigua, and another few million to clean up old gas stations in Seneca County. Our democracy is in crisis because Claudia Tenney and other elected leaders in the Republican party are now proven liars who, in their MAGA extremist world, operate as if that is acceptable.
Tell Congresswoman Tenney that lying is not OK. Her office number is printed every day in the Finger Lakes Times.
BEN GUTHRIE
Interlaken