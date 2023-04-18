Tenney should stop wasting her time on former president
To the Editor:
Claudia Tenney is an intelligent person, and that is why it is so amazing to see the press release from her office that was printed in the Finger Lakes Times April 1.
At the time, no one knew what the charges against the former president even were, yet her office offered this full-throated attack. This release was clearly written with talking points from the national Republican Party. In it her office is demonizing Attorney General Alvin Bragg when it was a grand jury viewing real evidence that decided this action. She accuses him of failure to enforce the law even as he is enforcing the law.
Claudia Tenney is supposed to be representing the interests of the voters of the 24th District and not wasting her time as an attack dog for a failed former president.
P.S. — I encourage everyone to read the Health and Wellness section (Page 4C) of the same April 1 issue about “Understanding Narcissism;” it seems very appropriate.
BEN GUTHRIE
Interlaken