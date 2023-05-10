Tenney’s terrible lies
To the Editor:
First, I would like to say that I’ve seen too many of Claudia Tenney’s lies from this news source. If every lie she said, and every one of her lies that you printed, had a consequence, she would not continue her misrepresenting her constituents, so please stop supporting her terrible lies.
Second, Claudia Tenney continues to support Traitor Trump and continues to take from his crooked playbook like a German soldier from WWII. She says ridiculous lies like, “Democrats are engaging in an unprecedented move to pack and politicize the Court.”
Unprecedented? That is exactly what Traitor Trump did to continue his terroristic demise and separation of America, and she supports that and so many more crazy ideals passed to her by her hero! I guess she knows the removal of Roe v. Wade will not affect her and her children, and she is showing us that she doesn’t care about the middle class. She only cares and does for the wealthy.
She relies heavily on her cutesy photo ops to fend off most naysayers, but not me or the people I know. I see right through you, Claudia!
DONALD MUSSAW
Canandaigua