Thanks to the many Trees for Troops contributors
To the Editor:
Thank you for participating in the 2021 Trees for Troops program sponsored by the Christmas Spirit Foundation. Over the past 17 years, with the support of many tree farmers, organizations, school groups, companies and individuals across the nation, this program has contributed over 277,000 trees. We picked up 14,736 trees from 55 different locations and delivered them to 77 bases in the U.S. across five branches of service.
Special thanks go out to all who helped us again this year: Phelps American Legion Seeley B. Parish Post 457, LS Lee Inc, Steve Van Camp Tire Service and the many, many businesses, organizations, individuals and our tree farm customers.
A special thank you to Brickle Tree Farm, Bean Station Tree Farm and Castle Breeze Trees who also participated and donated trees
To Our Soldiers: Please come home safe and until then, we will support you the way we know best: giving you and your family a farm-fresh, made-in-the-USA Christmas tree.
Thankfully,
DICK and MARY ELLEN
DARLING
Darling’s Tree Farm
Clifton Springs