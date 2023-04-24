To the Editor:
Pete Mitchell wrote in his April 17 “In America” column that kids should come first in regards to firearms and children. He again is off base. Adults, parents, teachers and school administrators should come first to examine, discuss and implement any school, teacher and children protection plan.
He remembers a time in the past with no locked doors, ID badges, or metal detectors. Those times have passed. I expect his family did not have a home security system. I bet he has good security systems and money safes at his restaurants. To protect what? Money and property. He cares about the anti-firearm religion and demonization of an object. No mention of the criminal, the killer, or even the victims.
Pete grabs a note from Google that the No. 1 cause of death of children in America is firearms. This includes 18- and 19-year-olds. New York state law does not call them children.
Our local schools and law enforcement agencies practice school safety and protection behind the scenes on a constant schedule. Thank you. People who dismiss and reject armed school resource officers and other duly qualified protectors need to hope no harm comes to schools and children because they hate firearms and the police. Blood will be on their hands.
BOB RAYMER
Town of Phelps