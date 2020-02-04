To the Editor:
A noteworthy sign “I Served CDR in Chief lead with HONOR” was carried by someone marching at the recent Women's March in Seneca Falls. In the upper right of that sign was the white U.S. Army star with gold and black background.
It is nice to see someone not whining about perceived injustices, nor carrying signs with expletives.
To that woman — thank you for marching, thank you for your contribution to our community, and thank you for your service to this country.
RICK NUDD
Walworth