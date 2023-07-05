Thank you from Center of Concern
To the Editor:
Thank you, Geneva, for your support in helping us build our new pantry space! As soon as we finish some final touches, we will open to serve the community in our clean, spacious environment.
As I’m sure you are all aware, pantries everywhere have exploded in requests for food. Recovery from the pandemic, reduced Food Stamp assistance, and inflated prices have all added to the increased need for emergency food. While our pantry serves only Genevans, our requests have increased 25% to 30% over the past two years.
At The Center of Concern, our thrift store sales are the main support of our pantry. On a positive note, donations have increased dramatically — donors often mention our Mission when they drop off their gently used items. With donations increasing so much, and plans to extend our pantry hours, we could use some additional volunteers!
Volunteers are the key to our success. With the exception of two paid employees, our entire organization is staffed by volunteers. While many people choose a shift or two a week, if you have an hour to give, we’re happy to have you stop by! It takes many helping hands to sort, hang and price thrift store items; it takes many kind hearts to stock and serve food to our neighbors in need. While helping us maintain our store and pantry, we promise you’ll make new friends and enjoy LOTS of laughter.
Are you interested in helping us work our mission, “to serve people with dignity and respect?” If so, please call, stop by or email the Geneva Center of Concern at genevacoc@gmail.com and request an application.
Thank you everyone for all you do to help us serve your community!
Sincerely,
CHERYL. H. TOOR
Director
Geneva Center of Concern