Councilor thanks Galen residents for their trust
To the Editor:
Hello Town of Galen Constituents!
First, let me thank you for reelecting me to another term on the Town Board and placing your trust and confidence in me. I will continue to work for you.
The Town Board is working hard to ensure that Galen has a prosperous future while being financially sound, especially during these difficult times. We have accomplished a lot in 2021, with more to come. Keeping the faith during these challenging times is something we all must do, together.
I hope everyone is reflecting on and embracing what really matters. I encourage you to become involved in some way shape or form. Being involved in something — anything — makes our community stronger together and vibrant. During these times, especially, doing the smallest thing may be the most important to another. Pay it forward and out stretch your hands to others.
I look forward to building more partnerships to promote our town. I look forward to 2022 with great optimism for our community and all of you. I hope to hear your ideas, your input and see you along the way. If you need any assistance please feel free reach out to me at the email address below or on Facebook.
With all the best wishes and sincere thankfulness.
NICOLE L. MALBONE
Galen Town Councilor