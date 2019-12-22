Thank you, SF, for our IAWF participation
To the Editor:
On behalf of the Bedford Falls Mediocre Marching Band, I would like to thank the following people for their help over the last two years in making our participation in the It’s A Wonderful Life festival in Seneca Falls a possibility:
• Womanmade Products for the affordable shirts we have worn as marching “uniforms.”
• Fr. Brad Benson and the people of Trinity Church in Seneca Falls for the use of their building to help us store large equipment before the parade.
• Seneca Falls Community Band, Laura FitzGerald of the Mynderse Academy instrumental music department, and Scott Kesel for the donations and loaning of marching instruments and equipment.
• Chief of Police Stuart Peenstra and the entire Seneca Falls Police Department for working to make our parade route safe.
• The Seneca Falls Community Center for the rehearsal space.
All the members of BFMMB who gave their time and talent to make us TBDBIBF (The Best Damn Band In Bedford Falls), no matter what the weather!
Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and a happy new year to all!
GRETCHEN MCDONALD
Director, Bedford Falls
Mediocre Marching Band