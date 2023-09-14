Thank you to my Canandaigua helpers
To the Editor:
On one recent evening, I parked my car at the end of the Canandaigua Pier, went to a bench nearby and was taking photos of the lake, clouds, seagulls, etc. I heard a noise behind me but paid no attention until someone approached me and asked if the Equinox was mine.
Someone parked on the passenger side, backed out, and hit my car. This person had the license-plate number.
Suddenly, three more witnesses appeared with plate number and a photo of the car! I called 911. The Canandaigua PD arrived within minutes, and while one officer was working on the report, another officer found the culprit. My car was badly scraped up; even the tire has marks on it.
I thanked the witnesses at the time but feel I didn’t say enough. So to all those at the pier that night who got a photo and plate info while I sat oblivious taking my photos, I’m grateful for your help and to experience that others do care about a total stranger. And to the Canandaigua PD for their fast work and assistance, I’m grateful for your help too!
THANK YOU!
Sincerely,
LINDA J. SWICK
Canandaigua