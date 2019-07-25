To the Editor:
Recently, Pal-Mac Central School District’s Community of Caring Group sent funds to help support summer reading at the library. We will use the money to purchase books because it is vital for students to continue reading over the summer to keep their minds actively learning.
Children who read during summer break will protect themselves from falling behind. Reading some picture books or a few chapters daily can even help students make gains over the summer. Books help to enrich children’s vocabulary, model the correct use of language and expose them to lots of new ideas and concepts teachers can further build on during the school year.
Unfortunately, those who do not read over the summer will fall behind. Summers spent without reading add up and those children who avoid books during the summer may fall behind as much as one to two years by the time they reach senior high school.
We are eager to see many children checking out lots of fun and interesting books to read, and we thank the Pal-Mac Community of Caring Group for helping us to offer even more great books for kids!
STACEY WICKSALL
Director, Macedon Public Library
