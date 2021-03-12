To the Editor:
I tried for several weeks to register for a COVID vaccine at local pharmacies with no success. Then, I received an unsolicited call from the Veterans Administration inviting me to get the shot. I was there the next morning.
There were no lines and no paperwork to complete. No searching for a Medicare card, which I have not seen in many years. A team of nurses would give about 150 shots on this day, even more on others.
I was given pre- and post-injection counseling; there was no pain with the vaccination, and I was given an appointment for my next visit.
My eligible family members are still waiting for their vaccinations. Our doctors, clinics and pharmacies all know us. Instead of forcing us to search websites at all hours with no success, couldn't our healthcare providers just "invite" us to the party? There has to be a better way!
CHUCK AGONITO
Waterloo