Thanks for paying for our meals
To the Editor:
Our sincerest Thank You! to the anonymous couple who so graciously and unexpectedly paid for our meals at Connie’s Diner in Waterloo Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
My daughters and I had stopped at Connie’s for an early dinner. When we asked our waitress for our check, she informed us that an anonymous couple already had paid for our meal, stating that they had selected our table as their random act of kindness. We were both pleasantly surprised and truly appreciative of this couple’s thoughtfulness and kindness. To say that it made our day is an understatement.
It warms our hearts to know that there are such thoughtful and generous people in our community.
Thank you again, and we will pay it forward and surprise random strangers by extending this same act of kindness and generosity.
You made our day! Kindness is powerful!
MILDRED SORRENTINO
SANDY MITCHELL
SHARON HOGAN