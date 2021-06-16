To the Editor:
On Memorial Day I observed a totally delusional man shuffling backward in a circular motion at Exchange and State streets. While stopping my car and reporting the incident to 911, a Geneva Police patrol car arrived upon the seen as did another citizen who was walking by. Then a second patrol car arrived while traffic was backing up in both directions watching the situation play out.
Two white police officers were assisting two Black citizens in a time of need. Both officers showed respect, sensitivity, and professionalism. This wasn’t “Black Lives Matter” vs. the “Police.” This was humanity helping humanity.
Once again, thank you, Geneva Police Department for your service to the citizens of Geneva.
REV. MARK AMMERMAN
Geneva