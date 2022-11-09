Thanks for efforts in helping beautify Ontario County roadways
To the Editor:
For those traveling throughout Ontario County, either by residency or visitation, and wishing to learn more about community service groups …
Twice a year since Sept. 18, 1994, the Canandaigua Rotary Club collects roadside debris along Routes 5&20 between Smith Road (just east of the Finger Lakes Community College campus) and Yautzy Road (near the Steam Pageant grounds). We, like other organizations, voluntarily participate in the NYS-DOT contract-program that consists of numerous projects within the seven-county NYS-DOT Region 4. Locally, our efforts are consistently supported with the help of Greg Trost, DOT permits engineer, and his staff.
Our 27th consecutive year, without missing a year of service, has produced an estimated (number of bags/weight per bag/twice annually) 10,000 pounds, or 5 tons, of discarded debris, including spoiled/fresh food, infested clothing, cash, medical supplies, health-related no-no’s, auto parts, etc. You name it, we’ve collected it!
The really good news is that we seem to be collecting less each pickup, telling us that you — the travelers — are taking personal steps to generate greater pride in maintaining a safer, cleaner, disease-free environment while effectively reducing government costs. Of equal importance: those measures taken by this area’s homeowners and businesses in keeping their yards, drives and parking lots free of debris, making for more visually healthy scenery. For your efforts and dedication, we thank you.
And, although it appears to have taken over a quarter-century to reflect noteworthy results, we appreciate all the tangible contributions to this worthwhile adventure/endeavor.
Together, we’ll somehow find a way to eventually succeed in “Making Quality Happen” while beautifying roadways in all communities throughout Ontario County.
GEORGE HERREN and RAY MINCER
Adopt-A-Highway Team Leaders
Canandaigua Rotary Club