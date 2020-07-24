To the Editor:
We just wanted to say how much the flowers by Waterloo in Bloom meant to us this year. It was a challenging spring with all the sad news. But all around us little signs of hope kept popping up. Yellow daffodils up and down Virginia Street was one of those signs of hope. The wonderful part was how long they lasted with the cool spring weather. Week after week having the yellow flowers greet us was one of many little morale boosters before the Memorial Day flowers were planted.
We want to thank Darlene and Dave for planting this idea over 18 years of ago. It's one thing to start something but much harder to keep something going. Darlene and Dave did manage to do this. The meetings in past years were always full of laughter and friendship. Darlene's knowledge about flowers, their computer skills and fun personalities made it look easy. It was a lot of hard work.
Many thanks to our village officials, DPW workers, volunteers and sponsors who help make this possible as well. You are appreciated more than you know. Thank you.
ED and LAUREL CALLAHAN
Waterloo