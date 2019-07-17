Thanks from Arbors Association for successful Fourth of July
To the Editor:
The Arbors Neighborhood Association celebrated the Fourth of July with another bang this year. We were blessed with great weather and an even greater attendance.
No festival is complete without extending thanks to those that took the time to help make this year’s event the success that it was.
Please allow us to thank the following: Arbors Neighborhood volunteers Steve Muzzi, Deb Nepa, Donna and Tony Ernst, Marie and John Milligan, Linda Linkner, Anne and Joe Ciercione, Jessica Avila and Rhonda Destino of the GNRC, City Manager Sage Gerling (Parade and Festival Grand Marshal) the City of Geneva Mayor and Councilmen, The City of Geneva Fire and Police departments, White Springs Fire Department, first responders everywhere, City of Geneva Department of Public Works, Cecelia Augustus, Jeff Komula, Kayla Valentino, Christina DeJesus, Steve Valentino, Matthew Bohrer, Kaleb and Julianna Glick, Ruth Page, Robin and Bill King, CJ and Matt Kirby, Jenna Chambers-Precourt, El Morro and Pizza Posto Food Trucks, all of our vendors and to every neighbor, friend or family that celebrated along with us.
We are pleased to announce that next year’s parade route will be doubled in length and new kid- and family-friendly contests and games will be added to our venue. Volunteers, new ideas and suggestions are welcomed to make this Fourth of July celebration even more fun.
No thanks would be complete without a tip of the hat for the continuing support of the Finger Lakes Times, Spencer Tulis and the FLT‘s capable staff. See all of you next year!
JERRY ASHLEY, Chairman
Arbors Neighborhood 4th of July Family Fun Parade and Festival
