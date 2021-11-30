Thanks from marathoner
To the Editor:
Many thanks to the Finger Lakes Times for providing your readership with my Boston Marathon/DFMC diary.
Being on the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team for 27 years provided me friendships, memories, and many stories to tell. Final totals are in: This year’s fundraising garnered $20,527.27, the most of my 27 years, bringing the overall 27-year total to $241,036.96. Every dollar has been directed to the Barr Program In Innovative Cancer Research.
Each person who has supported my DFMC fundraising over the years provided the researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute that many more opportunities to defy cancer. The support I’ve received during my 27 years on the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team is very much appreciated. Heartfelt thanks.
CATHY TROISI
Seneca Falls/Cohoes