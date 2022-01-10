Thanks to all, and keep praying
To the Editor:
Thanks to all the people who helped us when a car hit our horse and buggy. Thanks for the donations, food and gifts, and, most of all, for your prayers. Thanks to the children and other people who faithfully took care of us. Thanks for all the grandchildren did.
We needed help, as Ivan had blood on the brain, broken ribs, a broken neck, and a broken back. He wore a halo for three months.
I had a bump on my head, broken ribs, and a splintered femur bone.
It is five months after the accident, and I still use a walker. The doctor says my leg is not healed, and once it is he has to do another surgery.
Three months after the accident, Ivan was in the hospital 12 days with Covid. He gets tired.
Pray for us so we can continue to heal. May God bless you all.
IVAN AND ELLA HORNING
Benton